Explosion prompts environmental concerns for residents amid White Lake oil facility probe

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The White Lake Township fire marshal told 7 Action News waste is being hauled out of an oil production facility where an explosion occurred on Friday night. That has to happen in order for fire investigators to go in and try to determine a cause.

On Monday as Clayton Goers beautified the the property he bought just over a year ago, he recalled the explosion as a rude awakening — both literally and figuratively.

“I think I was out cold (asleep) and then the house rumbled. A huge blast and shook the house," the White Lake Township resident said. “And then when we saw the flames, I thought, what the heck did I buy?”

Goers learned he bought a home near an oil production facility operated by Hound Resources, and he said a second blast about 10 minutes later was just as startling.

He commended first responders for promptly evacuating homes. Authorities said about 30 properties were evacuated and that involved fewer than a hundred people.

According to the fire marshal, canisters and vents that regulate air flow to an underground gas line exploded. However, the cause is still unknown.

While Goers is glad no one was hurt, he’s still left with environmental concerns.

“I don’t want that thing opened again. I didn’t even know it was open," he said.

7 Action News reached out to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

According to EGLE, Hound Resources started operating in Michigan in 2020. The company has acquired 33 oil and gas wells. The state told 7 Action News it inspected the White Lake facility last month and did not observe any violations.

Up in Manistee County, there's one minor violation being addressed.

An EGLE spokesperson said the agency is investigating the explosion, as well as the fire department and Hound Resources.

In a statement to 7 Action News, EGLE said, “Currently, the cleanup has started, and we will soon know whether the secondary containment was compromised and to what extent. Fortunately, this was a tertiary system, dual liner system separated by aggregate. Investigation ongoing."

7 Action News reached out to Hound Resources for comment. The company has not reached us back.