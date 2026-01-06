Extras needed for performances of 'The Handsmaid's Tale' at Detroit Opera

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Opera is preparing for its run of "The Handmaid's Tale" in March, and they're looking to cast more than a dozen adult extras for the shows.

In a post on Facebook, the Detroit Opera said it is looking for both male and female extras who will serve throughout the opera as Handmaids, Aunts, Jezebel Club Servers, Guardians & Eyes. No singing is required for the roles.

"At the audition the director will explain roles and cast people that fit the role the best. Auditions are VERY informal and only require your attendance," the post reads.

Those who are chosen will get free parking, two complimentary tickets to a performance, two passes for guests to attend the final dress rehearsal and a small stipend.

In all, they are looking for nine men and six women.

You can learn more about the audition and the rehearsal period here.