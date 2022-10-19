Watch Now
Facing tough midterms, Biden releasing oil from US reserve

Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 2:38 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 14:38:44-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is telling voters that he hasn't given up on lowering gasoline prices.

Biden says he has ordered the release of 15 million barrels from the U.S. strategic reserve and will consider additional withdrawals this winter.

It's a message with clear political implications as the president's approval rating has moved in the opposite direction from changes in gasoline prices.

Wednesday's announcement completes the release of 180 million barrels authorized by Biden in March.

The reserve now contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil. That's the lowest level since 1984.

And Republicans such as Florida Sen. Marco Rubio say that the releases are about helping Democrats in midterm elections.

