Fact-checking Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's State of the City address

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan gives his 2023 State of the City speech at the Michigan Central Depot.
Posted at 6:26 AM, Mar 08, 2023
(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan gave his annual State of the City address on Tuesday night at the renovated Michigan Central Station in Corktown.

He highlighted the transformation of the train station, which closed in 1988, and is now being refurbished by Ford Motor Company for a new Detroit campus.

The Mayor also highlighted a low-income apartment building being totally replaced for residents with no rent increase should they choose to stay.

Throughout the address, Duggan focused on the future of Detroit, just 10 years after the city declared bankruptcy.

Our partners the Detroit Documenters with Outlier Media were fact-checking the Mayor's address. You can see some of their fact-checks below.

