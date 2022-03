(WXYZ) — Milford Police say a fake gun prompted a scare at the GM Milford Proving Grounds Friday morning.

Police say there was no active shooter situation and that a training-type of fake gun was reportedly brought in to test how it would fit inside a police vehicle.

We're told the test gun was mistaken for a real one, prompting an immediate reaction.

Police say they swept the area and determined no threat.

