Families mourn victims of Grand Blanc Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shooting

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two days after the deadly shooting and fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, we're learning more about those who lost their lives.

One of the four was Billmeier Camera Shop owner Terry Green’s father-in-law. Green wasn’t available in person to talk but shared a Facebook post, which talks about his wife’s family attending the church's Sunday’s service.

While they survived, Green's father‑in‑law did not. The post also adds that they take comfort knowing he’s at peace in heaven and asks for prayers for others who weren’t as fortunate. Family has not yet released his name.

"It shocks you to the point that you just can't believe it," said Tom Gohsman, a retired teacher.

Gohsman is one of many who came to the shop to pay their respects with flowers and donations.

"The world is small and you got to be there for each other," Gohsman said.

A GoFundMe set up for the family mentions raising money to help support the victim’s wife of over 50 years get through the bills and living expenses she will now be facing alone.

The victim is also survived by his four children. One of his daughter’s wrote a one-page emotional letter that’s both heartbreaking and surprising.

In it, the victim’s daughter, who was also at the church, describes locking eyes with the shooter, Thomas Sanford, a 40-year-old war veteran. The letter describes the shooter’s eyes as blue but later, they realized they were seeing their own reflection in his.

She wrote in part: "When he came over to me I felt very calm, peaceful even as I kneeled next to my dad, my hands still on dad. It felt like a long time — stared into his eyes while answering his question. The only way I can describe it it is I saw into his soul I never took my eyes off his eyes, something happened, I saw pain, he felt lost. I deeply felt it with every fiber of my being. I forgave him, I forgave him right there, not in words, but with my heart."

The letter ends with a plea to all of us: drop the anger and hate because they only fuel more harm. Even small changes in the way we talk to each other can help make the world a better place.

"It's a tragedy in the greatest sense," said Joe Bassil, a Traverse City resident.

Bassil’s daughter lives 2 miles away from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Watching the massacre unfold on the news, Bassil says he couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

"All I can say to these people is God be with them and help them in the hour of need," Bassil said.

Another victim, John Bond, was also shot and killed on Sunday.

A GoFundMe page describes him as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. John was a Navy veteran who served for nine years.



Several other people were injured during attack. The Grand Blanc Township Police Department has also established a victim compassion fund through a local credit union.

The GoFundMe for Green's father-in-law can be found here.

The GoFundme for Bond can be found here.

