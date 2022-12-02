Families share memories of young lives lost in live-streamed joyride crash

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — We are learning more about the victims of a deadly joyride that ended with a crash in Lincoln Park.

The youngest is Derriona Duncan, just 8-years-old. In a GoFundMe post, her mom described her as a "straight A student at Ann Visger Preparatory Academy" who loved to dance.

Sevin Warr, age 15, also died. His sister described him as sweet, caring and smart. She shared pictures of him with his family.

He was a student at Redford High School.

The third victim is fellow Redford High student Kevin Washington Jr. He was in the back seat when the crash happened.

His mom Sarah Shipp and his sister Ciara say he loved family, fashion and helping others, often fixing bikes for children in his neighborhood. Kevin was 18 and did have special needs.

“He always knew how to light up the room. Kevin was in the Special Olympics,” said Ciara Shipp.

“He also was a protector and a helper, watching out for anybody,” she added.

“I am just really speechless and I really miss my son,” said Sarah.

This heartbroken mom is speaking out because she doesn’t want this to happen to another child.

Lincoln Park police investigators tell 7 Action News it happened on November 17. Young people live-streaming a joyride can be seen in surveillance video jumping railroad tracks and losing control on Cicotte Avenue near Porter.

A 13 and 14-year-old girl survived. One is now out of the hospital.

“I saw it on live stream at 2:30 in the morning,” Sarah said.

Sarah realized her son wasn’t home when expected and started searching. She then saw the live stream video of the crash on social media.

“He was in the background yelling to them to slow down. Slow down and they wouldn’t,” said Sarah.

Shipp says she puts some of the blame on social media sites that have been criticized for not doing enough to protect children.

Kristin Meekhof, M.S.W, a grief expert and author of “A Widow’s Guide to Healing” says science backs up putting some blame on social media companies. It has been proven, getting engagement on social media and risk taking, both result in pleasurable chemical releases in your brain.

“Those chemicals are real and you do get a high from it. That pleasure seeking behavior is amplified intensified and encouraged on social media,” said Meekhof.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says it is waiting for police to complete the investigation. After that happens there will be decisions on charges.

