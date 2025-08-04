Family and community mourn 13-year-old boy shot and killed on Detroit's east side

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Family, friends and community members gathered to remember 13-year-old Stephan Nolen Jr., who was shot and killed on Detroit's east side.

"It hurts, it hurts, they robbed him of his future," said Gloria Duff, Stephan Nolen Jr.'s great-grandmother.

Stephan was shot and killed on Friday while walking on East Lantz and Mitchell.

"He loved games, friendly… he and his sister was close," Duff said. "He wasn't a troubled child."

Family of Stephan Nolen Jr. Stephan Nolen Jr.

According to Detroit Police, Stephan Jr. and two other teens, including his 13-year-old stepbrother, were out walking when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up near them, words were exchanged, and then shots rang out.

Stephan Jr.'s stepbrother was also shot but is expected to recover.

"He's a brother, he was a son, he is a grandchild and no one has a right to take his life tragically like that," Duff said.

This is one of several shootings in the city involving teens and children this past week.

On July 27, a 6-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting.

On Thursday, two kids were shot and injured in a drive-by shooting on Arcola Ave.

Then on Saturday, a 15-year-old was shot in the leg on the city's west side.

"It's been a violent summer since Father's Day… it's been all over the country and Detroit got hit hard, my zone got hit hard, we had been bringing the numbers down but something is turning the music on," said Pastor Maurice "Mo" Hardwick of the Live in Peace Movement.

Pastor Hardwick has been supporting families affected by gun violence.

"We need to stop the violence, cease the fire, increase the peace," Hardwick said.

Meanwhile, Stephan Jr.'s family hopes justice for his murder comes sooner rather than later.

"This is what I want to say to those who took the life of my grandson, humble yourself and turn yourself in," Duff said.

Anyone with information that could help police find those responsible for Stephan Jr.'s murder is asked to contact Detroit Police at

