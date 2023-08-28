Family, community mourns after death of beloved Detroiter Shani Penn

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As a proud Detroiter, 46-year-old Shani Penn had a tremendous love for both her city and her family.

“One thing I know about Shani is that she loved the Lord and she loved people,” said her father, Todd Penn.

Well known and respected as a high level advisor for former Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr and former Governor Rick Snyder, she also helped improve the city as a key member of councilman James Tate’s staff.

Her father says away from politics, Shani also looked to lift up others through her faith.

"Everywhere, if I would go, to a church and someone would know my last name, they would light up and always tell me how much she helped their church," he said.

Shani passed away unexpectedly during a medical procedure on August 15, leaving so many heartbroken.

Shani’s nephews were always a high priority for her, and the Penn family says her memory continues to live on.

Her kindness, her smile, her heart and compassion for others, helping to define her legacy.

“She took them all over the world. They wouldn’t ask their mother for anything. They would say, 'auntie, I need this' and 'auntie I need that.' I’d say 'girl you’re spoiling them boys. We can’t do too much,'” said Penn. “One place I know she is going is heaven. That’s it.”

The Penn family says Shani was also very committed to her work as a board member for Western Michigan University.

Efforts are underway to set up a fund in her memory.

