Family escapes massive house fire in Oak Park

Posted at 5:59 AM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 05:59:21-04

A home in Oak Park was seriously damaged, but thankfully, no one was injured, after a massive house fire overnight.

Three family members were able to narrowly escape the home amid the raging fire on Sloman St. near W. 9 Mile Rd. and Coolidge Highway.

Neighbors acted quickly when they saw the massive fire at the house, which we're told started in the car port of the home. Neighbors were awake, heard popping, and saw a glow.

They were banging on the windows around 1 a.m. trying to alert the family to the fire and get them out of the house.

