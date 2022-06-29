(WXYZ) — A family is reeling after they say their fireworks business was robbed early Wednesday morning in Sterling Heights.

Scripps Fireworks business



The owners of the Mar’s Fireworks tent, Mariam and Layon Shabo, on the corner of 15 and Mound say they lost about $25,000 worth of inventory.

A look inside the Mound fireworks tent

Surveillance video captured suspects grabbing boxes of fireworks off of wooden slabs. The owners, who are brother and sister, say the suspects then loaded the boxes of expensive fireworks into a U-Haul truck before taking off.

The family has reported the incident to the Sterling Heights Police Deparment.

Mariam says this business is how she was able to get though college debt free.

