Family, friends grieve for teens found murdered in White Lake Township

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — White Lake police say they have two people in custody in connection to the murders of two teens found dead Saturday morning at the Cedarbrook Estates mobile home community off of M-59.

“The White Lake Township Police discovered two deceased white males, with multiple gunshot wounds, laying near the pond. The deceased were identified as 16-year-old and 19-year-old males from Highland Township. At this time, two suspects are in custody at the Oakland County Jail. The White Lake Township Police Department is continuing to investigate, and is currently seeking prosecution in this matter. Further information will be released once charges are brought,” the White Lake Township Police Department said a press release.

Monday at 9 p.m., people who loved the young men who lost their lives say they will gather for a vigil at the scene.

Emily Duckworth says the 19-year-old who lost his life is her son Cameron. On Friday, Cameron helped her with yard work. She spent Monday going through every keepsake he ever made for her, wishing there were more to look forward to.

“My mom is pretty as a rose,” she reads from a not he wrote in elementary school.

She looked at drawings, a wood carving and high school graduation pictures, clinging to memories.

“It shouldn’t have happened. He didn’t deserve this. He didn’t know what was happening,” Duckworth said.

It is hard to imagine how decisions made Friday that seemed inconsequential became so regretful. Friends say the other young man killed is Drake Mancuso.

“Then he (Cameron) asked if Drake could spend the night. I should have said yes. I should have said yes,” Duckworth said through tears.

“I just hope he knows how much we love him. We love him so much and just to think about what happened to him, he did not deserve that,” Adreana Cox, Cameron’s Cousin, said.

“He was that person everyone wanted to be around. He brought smiles to people’s face and it is really upsetting,” Bryce Anderson said.

“It is just really sad to see both of them gone,” Zane Jones said.

“I want everyone to know how great of people they really were,” said Jena Jagodzinski, who shared pictures she took of her and Cameron at the gym with Cameron’s mom.

A woman who lives near the shooting scene says Drake and one of the suspects in custody were actually hanging out at her home Friday evening.

“We were having a cookout. I was grilling burgers for them. Everything seemed to be fine,” Victoria Layman said.

She left for work and then later learned the teen who had just been sharing his dreams for the future with her had been killed.

“He said I am going to go back to Milford High School and graduate and go back to college. That’s really sad to be the last thing to hear from him,” she said.

