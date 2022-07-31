Family, friends of missing Detroit barber form search party

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Saturday, family and friends of David "D Wood" Woodger formed a search party. They said they canvassed areas he's known to hang out, as well as some obscure locations.

“We’re just going to continue. We won’t stop," Nefertiti Morris, his sister told 7 Action News.

Loved ones met up at his barbershop in between their search for the missing 46-year-old. He owns D Woods Barbershop on 7 Mile near Conley.

Fellow barber Quan Harris said, “He loved to cut hair. He loved to be around family and friends. He loved to interact with the public. So yes, this place brought him joy.”

Harris, who considers Woodger a brother, has had to look at an empty chair for the past 10 days. He said that’s the last time he hugged Woodger as Woodger left out with a barbershop acquaintance.

Harris said that acquaintance has changed his story.

He questioned, “If you didn’t have nothing to do with it you would come forward and say, 'How I can help you? What can I do?'”

This evening, the search party headed to 82 West Hollywood Avenue near John R. It's the same house where a possible arson took place on Thursday. It injured eight firefighters. It's the same area where multiple abandoned homes reportedly caught fire this past week.

Morris said, “We’re trying to cover every bases.”

They're covering their bases by passing out flyers and looking for any clue, any sign, any hint of David Woodger.

“We just want people to pray and believe with us still. Don’t count him off. We still believing him to be alive and well. I know it’s been a minute, but we are still searching for him and will not back off. We will not stop. We will not give up," Morris said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detroit police at 313-596-5700.