Family hopeful for answers after new searches launched in Dee Warner case

TECUMSEH, Mich. (WXYZ) — Multiple searches are underway right now in Lenawee County in a massive effort to locate Dee Warner, the mother of five who went missing there just over two years ago.

The family has all but presumed her dead, but the unexpected search by state police prompted questions over what investigators may know that led to the search.

The family tells us this is one of the multiple sites where a search was underway today and they are hopeful it will help break open a now two-year-long mystery.

Greg Hardy has long been saddled with questions and frustration…after his sister Dee Warner a mother of five went missing in April of 2021– near Tecumseh, Michigan.

The family, who have all but presumed her dead, are now looking for closure on what they say was a beautiful life led.

“She was a person, life of party- a person who would want to be your friend immediately,” said brother Greg Hardy.

Hardy and Dee’s four adult children, along with state and local authorities, have searched tirelessly for the 52-year-old mother — without any major breaks —now frustrated with limited communication with authorities

“At this stage— not getting much back,” said Hardy.

Last year the case was turned over from Lenawee County to state police who didn’t immediately answer. Requests for comment— the family reports being told the massive search spanned multiple sites today — including here at a property owned by Dee’s husband Dale —- who remains a person of interest in the case- though vehemently denies involvement.

WXYZ’s Ameera David asked, “What would it mean do you to get a break in this case?”

“Oh, it would be everything. Having something break would be a phenomenal event for family,” said Hardy.

After speaking with spoke today with Dee’s daughter Rikkel Bock — she says it’s hard to keep hope alive but looks forward to the day that this mystery gets solved.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Michigan State Police tipline – 855-MICH-TIP.