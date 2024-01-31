Family identifies Canton murder victim as kindhearted family man

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Family and friends have identified the Canton man who was found shot early Monday morning as kindhearted, hardworking 45-year-old Elvin "JC" Carter.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Koppernick Road just east of Holly Drive, the Canton Police Department neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots. Police later found a male body in the roadway.

Family and friends came together Tuesday evening to bring each other support, make funeral arrangements and reflect on the life and legacy of Carter.

He leaves behind his 16-year-old daughter Jayla Carter, who already lost her mother at 5 years old. The two lived together just blocks from the scene of the crime.

“It just still doesn't feel real. I’m still in shock," Jayla Carter said. “He didn’t deserve anything like this.”

According to the family, Elvin Carter was out watching the Detroit Lions game Sunday at his usual spot, Sky Bar & Grill in Detroit. After the game, Jayla Carter was expecting him to return but figured he had a long night and was sleeping in. Elvin Carter's body found blocks away from his residence.

“He was just going home. That’s it. That’s it," Elvin's brother Eric Carter said.

Eric Carter is a former officer with the Detroit Police Department and is now on the force in Nashville, Tennessee. He drove eight hours Monday to help support his niece during this difficult time.

“I would’ve never in a million years thought my brother would go out like that. Never in a million years," he said.

Family describes Elvin Carter as kind and says all he did was love Lions football, his daughter and his job at General Motors. They say he had no enemies and no ill will toward anyone. They hope the person responsible steps up and turns themselves in.

“Whoever you are, wherever you’re at, you need to do the right thing. Do the right thing," Eric Carter said.

Elvin's best friend of over three decades Gregory Buttram, was planning to go out with Elvin that night. The two were texting during the game. He says without his friend, he feels lost.

“It shouldn’t have happened to him. It just shouldn’t have happened," he said.

Elvin's sister flew in from Charlotte, North Carolina to support her family. She hopes whoever killed her brother comes forward to help the family, especially Jayla, grieve.

“You don’t have to use violence, guns, none of that. All of it can be resolved with quick communication," Elvin's sister E’Tonya Carter

said.

The family says they will not rest until the person responsible is behind bars.

Police investigators are asking businesses and residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras from 12:30 to 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 29 — specifically for a white SUV.

Investigators would also like to speak with any motorist who may have witnessed something unusual in this area during that time frame.

The Canton Police Department can be reached at 734-394-5400. Anonymous tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or online at 1800speakup.org.