Family mourns loss of fire department intern found dead in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A heartbroken mother is mourning the loss of her daughter who had a bright future with the Detroit Fire Department.

Zambrecia Works, 22, was shot and killed Aug. 11. Her body was found in Detroit in the back of a Dodge Journey near Stahelin Avenue and Vassar Drive.

Works was an intern with the fire department and is being remembered as a rising star.

"She just graduated from the summer academy the day before. She was happy, she went to the school. I catch myself waking up just waiting for her to come in and give me a kiss," Works' mother Lajuana Jackson said.

Her family will say their final goodbyes on Saturday on what would have been her 23rd birthday.

“Zambrecia Works was part of our team and part of our family,” Detroit Fire Department Chief James Harris said. “From the Detroit Fire Department and Commissioner Sims, our prayers go out to her family and friends. We’d like to thank the Detroit Police Department for closing this case.”

Gregory Reynolds Jr. is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Works' death. Investigators say they were acquaintances and got into an argument that escalated into gunfire.

"Zambrecia Works blessed the Detroit Fire Department with her positive energy and her love for the citizens of Detroit. She loved DFD, and DFD loved her right back," Harris said.

