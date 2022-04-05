Family of gas station clerk seeks answers after fatal Redford Twp. hit-and-run

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The family of a gas station clerk who was tragically killed is looking for answers and seeking justice.

Their loved one was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash at a Marathon gas station off Plymouth Road on Feb. 27.

The victim was a 53-year-old man who the family doesn't wasn't to identify right now, but people in the community called him “Gerry.”

“He was a hard worker. He wanted to support me and the kids. He went to work that night and never came home," the victim’s wife said.

Gerry didn’t come home to his wife and two children on that Sunday evening in February.

Gas station surveillance video shows Gerry and another man get into some type of altercation inside the gas station. Moments later, the man walks out. Gerry followed and seconds later, the unthinkable happened.

“Somebody struck him with a vehicle and drove him 14 feet underneath the vehicle," his grieving wife told 7 Action News

Gerry was rushed to the hospital where he fought for his life. His wife tells us he suffered severe brain damage. His skull was cracked.

“Fractures. He had a pelvis fracture, from his knee to his ankle. The tire went over his leg," his wife said.

He later died on March 16 at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington.

In a statement, Redford Police Department Capt. Al DiPrima says:

“The Redford Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of the victim, as this senseless act has left them with a tremendous amount of grief.”



- Al DiPrima, Redford Township Police Department captain

The department is currently working with the U.S. Marshals Service to apprehend the driver who took a father, husband and brother away.

“The people here revered him. Gerry was good to everyone, and everyone loved him. This was not an act that needed to happen," Rami Farhat, the victim’s brother, said.

Now, the family is asking the community to speak up and help them get justice and find some peace.

"As his wife, I’m not going to give up and I’ll never give up," she said.

Anyone with any information is asked to reach out to the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2571.

There is also a $5,000 reward for anyone with information.

The family of Gerry set up a GoFundMe page to help with his funeral expenses.