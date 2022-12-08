Family of Ki'azia Miller to sue DPD for $50 million

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is facing a new multi-million dollar lawsuit in the death of Ki'azia Miller. Miller was a mother shot and killed by officers when family members called for help during a mental health crisis last month.

High-profile attorney Geoffrey Fieger is expected to announce the $50 million lawsuit today. This will be the second $50 million lawsuit Fieger has launched against the department in a month.

Miller was only 27 years old.

Her family called 911 because she was having a mental health crisis and was acting erratic and violent. She also allegedly caused her young son to bleed from the head.

Police were told that Miller had weapons inside the home. They made contact with her multiple times during the incident and at one point even entered her home. That is when and where she was killed.

Her family is now demanding justice saying all they wanted was help not the death of a loved one.

Miller's tragic end mirrors that of Porter Burks, the 20-year-old man also killed by police during a mental health crisis call. He was suffering from schizophrenia and allegedly lunged at an officer with a knife and was shot and killed in October.

Both Burks and Miller's families are suing DPD for $50 million.