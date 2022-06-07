Watch
Family of Madisyn Baldwin filing lawsuit against Oxford school district, employees

Baldwin family
Madisyn Baldwin, 17, was one of three people who were shot and killed at Oxford High School on Tuesday afternoon.
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jun 07, 2022
(WXYZ) — The family of Madisyn Baldwin plans to file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Oxford school district and school employees after the deadly Oxford High School shooting last November, according to a press release from the family’s attorney.

“It is clear after reviewing documents and seeing testimony in the preliminary Exam of Crumbley’s parents, that the school administrators failed the students of Oxford High School,” said the office of Attorney Wolf Mueller in a statement.

Mueller calls the tragedy "predictable and preventable."

The four teens who were killed in the Oxford High School shooting on Tuesday. Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17.

Madisyn Baldwin was one of the four students killed in the Nov. 30 shooting. Tate Myre, Justin Shilling and Hana St. Juliana were also killed; seven others, including a teacher were injured.

The Mueller Law Firm is expected to hold a press conference with Madisyn’s mother, Nicole Beausoleil, on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

