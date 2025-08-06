Family of man killed at Lions tailgate suing Eastern Market, security companies

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The family of a 40-year-old man killed at a tailgating event in Detroit last year, is suing three companies, including Eastern Market, claiming the negligence of these groups contributed to his death.

Palmer was one of two people shot and killed last year while attending the tailgate. His family believes he was just trying to break up the fight, when someone pulled out a gun and fired it in self-defense, striking and killing him.

Eastern Market Corporation and Bullseye Event Group, LLC, are listed as defendants for their roles as organizers and promoters of the event, as well as Shield Security Consultants and Protection Services, LLC. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan, a national injury law firm.

Based on the 21-page lawsuit, the plaintiff — Danzi Aaliyah Palmer, a personal representative of Rayshawn's estate — is seeking financial damages, but the exact amount is unclear.

7 News Detroit has reached out to Eastern Market for comment, and as of this article being published, we have not heard back.

The statement below was provided by the law firm, attributed to founder John Morgan and attorney David Stechow:

“Rayshawn Palmer’s six children will now go through life without their father because of an act of violence that we believe was preventable. Our lawsuit alleges that, despite a history of fights and violent incidents at Eastern Market, the defendants moved forward with inadequate security that allowed violence to escalate into a shooting that killed a beloved father, son, brother and uncle. Mr. Palmer’s family has been absolutely devastated and will never be made whole again, but they are seeking justice and accountability in hopes that no one else has to endure the type of loss that they have.”

