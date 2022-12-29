Family of murder victim in Detroit speaks out to demand arrest of killer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A cold blooded killing of a wife and mother on Detroit’s westside has police searching for the gunman who opened fire. The victim was targeted as she left a neighborhood store just before 11 at night on Wednesday.

Family members describe Tracie Golden not only as a wife and mother, but as a lifesaver who spent 10 years working at Sinai Grace. It was also there, that her life ended tragically after she was shot leaving a store.

“I don’t care about the car. I want my wife back. Which I can’t get back. I was told she was shot in the abdomen one time and didn’t make it thru,” says husband John Golden.

Tracie was his high school sweetheart.

“My rock. My heart. My everything. Everyone that knows her and me knows how we felt about each other,” says John.

He tells us a gunman shot Tracie in the stomach as she left a store on Grand River Avenue. She was also robbed and had her vehicle stolen.

“No one word can describe her. She was amazing. To everyone she came into contact with. Strangers on the street she would help. Everyone at her job,” says Janine Golden, Tracie’s sister-in law.

Tracie worked as a Chief Union Steward and respiratory therapist at Sinai Grace Hospital for a decade.

“Something as simple as a car. Her life is gone now and so many people are destroyed,” says Janine.

Detroit police don’t have a detailed suspect description but say the shooter is armed, and wore a black jacket, gloves and dark shoes.

He was last seen driving Tracie’s charcoal Gray 2018 Dodge Journey with Michigan plate DYN 1663.

Police are also looking for surveillance video.

“She saved so many lives in the ER and to have hers taken so senselessly is ridiculous. Whoever this person is, it’s not going to go away. When you close your eyes you’re going to think about it,” says Janine.

That message also coming from John who adds “Come forward. Let me know. Better to come clean then get caught dirty.”

Police are asking for the public to come forward with any information that could help in this case.

