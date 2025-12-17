Family of murdered chef speaks out against 'misinformation,' says victim was 'catfished'

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The family of Mucari Finley, a 29-year-old chef who was stabbed to death last Friday, spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday to dispute what they call false narratives surrounding his murder.

Finley was killed at a Warren home belonging to 30-year-old Dominick Robinson, who has since been charged with first-degree premeditated murder. Robinson, who identifies as a transgender female and also goes by Nickyy Pop, live-streamed from the crime scene during an hours-long police standoff.

During that now-viral live-stream, Robinson claimed Finley had sold drugs to her boyfriend, leading to his death earlier this year. However, Warren Police and the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office have not confirmed these allegations.

"Mucari was not a drug dealer, nor did he have a criminal history. Mucari was not an illegal drug user," said Stanley Wright, Finley's father.

Friends and family packed the family's restaurant in Flint Wednesday to address what they describe as misinformation surrounding Finley's death.

"From our standpoint, Mucari has been murdered three times. The first being his physical death, the second a public execution like medieval times except his body was dragged through the digital streets of Facebok Live for the world wide web to see. The third death was the character assassination that continues to haunt his memory," Wright said.

According to the family, Finley and Robinson had been talking online through a dating app, but had never met in person before the day of the murder.

"Mucari was catfished," Wright added.

The family believes Finley may have been intimately involved with the man Robinson was seeing who also died, but they maintain any drug-related claims are false.

Finley worked as a chef at the newly-opened RH restaurant in Birmingham and has worked with professional athletes and other prominent figures.

"My nephew Mucari was taken from us in a way that no family should ever have to endure," said Dawana Wright, Finley's aunt.

The family says they felt compelled to speak out because Finley's opportunity to defend himself has been taken away.

"Mucari died for nothing. For nothing," Wright said.

Robinson is expected back in court Tuesday, where the prosecutor's office says more evidence is expected to be revealed.

