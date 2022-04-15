Family of Oxford shooting victim Hana St. Juliana files suit against district

(WXYZ) — The family of 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, one of four students killed in the Oxford High School shooting in November 2021, has filed a lawsuit against the Oxford Community School District.

The law firm Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni & Rivers filed the lawsuit on behalf of the St. Juliana family. It's against the district and several school employees.

According to a release from the law firm, the St. Juliana family alleges the district has refused to take responsibility for its role in the shooting, and is requesting damages on behalf of Hana's estate.

Also, the law firm said Hana's sister, 17-year-old Reina, is requesting a federal judge order the Oxford district to hire independent investigators to identify the causes of the shooting on Nov. 30, 2021.

“I am standing up for my sister,” Reina said in a statement. “I will be Hana’s voice for change. Until the District acknowledges what happened and what they did wrong, violence like this will happen again. These senseless killings were preventable and I will do anything I can to make sure this doesn’t ever happen again.”

The lawsuit alleges the district didn't remove the alleged shooter, Ethan Crumbley, from the school. Ethan has been charged with four counts of murder in the shooting that also killed Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling and injured seven others.

“The District has forced our hand, demonstrating that they do not intend to be accountable for their role in this tragedy,” Hana's father, Steve, said in a statement. “No amount of money will ever compensate my family for the loss of our vibrant and beautiful Hana. Our family and the Oxford community deserves accountability and real change.”