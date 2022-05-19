Family of senior killed in Detroit demands answers in death

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A brutal killing of a senior citizen who was found dead behind his home has a community on edge and police offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

After he was reported missing months ago, the body of 76-year-old Walter Dansby was found near his home on Gable Street.

His loved ones are now asking who would do this.

“We have a victim left behind his house with his hands bound in a garbage bin. He was wrapped in a blanket” Detroit Police Department Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said.

Detroit police are continuing to search for clues after the heinous discovery on Tuesday. Neighbors were reporting a smell of a decomposing body in the area only to learn of a horrible crime.

Dansby had been missing since January. His cousin Mack Nathan told 7 Action News, “Somebody that knew him did this or someone he let in the house.”

So far, police have not released a cause of death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detroit police at 313-596-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

