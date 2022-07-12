Family of Warren hit-and-run victim asks for help finding suspect

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Family of a hit-and-run victim from Madison Heights is putting out a plea for help to assist police in Warren to track down the person responsible.

The incident happened Tuesday morning along 13 Mile Road near Mound as the victim was riding his bicycle to work.

The mother of that hit-and-run victim describes her son as having a heart of gold, and she can’t understand how someone could have hit him and kept going. He is identified as 47-year-old Matt Zaleski.

“He was just a great kid. He was in sports and did football. Everybody that knew Matt loved him,” his mother Louise Campbell said.

Surveillance video shows a black colored Dodge Ram speeding away seconds after the impact just before 5 a.m.

“Police detective came to my door. He told me he was hit by a pickup truck that took off and passed at the scene. I said, ‘Oh my God.’ I asked was he horribly disfigured? The detective said all I can tell you is he didn’t suffer,” Campbell said.

Following the crash, the truck lost its front grille. It can also be identified by several lights above the front windshield.

“It’s heartbreaking. To have to go to speak to a family and let them know their loved one passed away. Not just that, but due to a car accident with the driver fleeing as well,” Warren Police Department Detective Brandon Brashaw said.

Zaleski’s mother added, “If they have kids of their own, they should think about what happened. Obviously, it’s a lot to process. We would just like to know what happened.”

If you can help identify that Dodge Ram with a missing grille or have any other information, call Warren police at 586-574-4700.