Family-owned Oxford bakery takes stuffed bagels 'a step further,' launches national brand

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — In the heart of downtown Oxford, Angie Green and her two sons have gone from humble beginnings to launching a national brand, making up to 1,000 stuffed bagels a day.

Her message about working with family and sharing baked goods made with love is quickly spreading to 25 states and 400 stores.

I visited the community and learned about how the family-run business has flourished all the way to Colorado and Florida by selling stuffed bagels with a unique twist.

Inside a kitchen within Evergreens Coffee and Bakeshop, you can feel something special being made by Green and her two sons Hunter and Gavin.

“A couple years ago, my sons said everyone loves the stuffed bagels at Evergreens, we need to take it a step further,” Green said.

A proud mom, Green not only shares her love of baking, but this venture has blossomed into a thriving business.

Just rewind to two years ago and it was a trade show where the family’s brand Bros & Dough won a Golden Ticket from Meijer, placing their goodies in several locations.

“It’s definitely been a ride, but it's been fun fun. I wouldn’t change it for the world. Definitely some real-world experience before you hit adulthood,” Gavin Green said.

“Very unique. Nothing else really like it. We pour a lot of passion into it, family business. We have our picture right on the back,” Hunter Green said.

Now, the brothers are not only making as many as a thousand stuffed bagels a day, but their packaged products are being distributed to 400 stores in 25 states.

Everyday customers in Oxford are still enjoying the various flavors.

“You can get your standard bagel somewhere but to get something handcrafted, right here, and it’s always super fresh and they’re really good,” customer Gabby Rodela said.

A key ingredient is sticking by one another, whether it’s marketing, meeting order deadlines or lending an extra hand.

Angie Green says her prior career as an emergency room nurse helped pave the way for her sons to learn about responsibility.

“There are stuffed bagels out there just stuffed with cream cheese. We took it a step further, stuffed them with things like bacon. Who doesn’t love bacon?” Angie Green said.

Now, the family is savoring moments together as co-owners.

They’re seeking a larger facility, so they can keep up with demand and expand to each and every state.

Bros ‘n Dough says they use natural ingredients without preservatives, and they hope to be in larger stores like Kroger and others soon.

