Family pleading for answers after Detroit mother of 3 found dead

Detroit police are investigating after a 43-year-old woman was found dead inside her home.

Police say they were called to a house on Telegraph between Verdun and Frisbee on Tuesday afternoon after family members discovered the body of Quana Foster inside.

Police have not released information regarding the manner in which Foster died but are actively investigating it as a homicide. Police are now working to make an arrest in the case.

"I’m going to miss everything about my mama. I’m never going to be okay. I’m never going to be okay," said a tearful Kayla Lasi of her late mother.

Lasi says she tried to contact her mother for several days and received no response which was unusual for their very tight knit family. She says when her mother didn't return her call on Christmas day, she knew something was wrong.

Kayla Lasi An undated image of 43 Quana Foster.

Family members went to Foster's home to check on her Tuesday. That's when her 11-year-old daughter found her mother's body inside. Foster leaves behind three children in all, including a 9-year-old son.

"She was just the perfect mother. I won’t lie. Even though we had our ups and downs, she’s just always there for you. She was always there," said Lasi of her mother. "She was sweet, kind and she showed me tough love. She taught me a lot too but she didn’t teach me to live with out her."

Lasi says her mothers car, phone and security cameras are missing. She says all of the Christmas gifts her mother had under the tree were also taken. Family members say they believe Foster may have been deceased inside her home for a few days.

"When I got the news, I felt like it was like a dream. Like this can’t be real because everybody knew my mama and it just don’t seem real," said Lasi.

The family members say they believe they know who did this but are asking anyone with information on what happened to come forward and talk to police or call crime stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

"I just want everybody to speak up. If y’all know something, speak up please," said Lasi.