Family pleads for answers after young woman found dead on Pontiac sidewalk

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a suspect they say shot a 22-year-old Pontiac woman and left her for dead on a sidewalk.

It happened early Sunday morning on W. Columbia Avenue near Cherrylawn Drive.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies were responding to a shots fired called around 4:30 a.m. Sunday when they found Ikiyonna Roselle's body.

"They shouldn't have to lay their child to rest," said Martha Goans, the victim's mother. "They shouldn't have to bury their children. Their children supposed to bury their parents."

Goans never anticipated living longer than her 22-year-old daughter, who they called Yonna. She's still hanging on to their last conversation.

"The last time I talked to her was three hours before she left our life," Goans said.

7 Action News asked Goans if she thinks the suspect is someone her daughter knew or if she thinks it was random.

"I really don't know," Goans responded.

The why and the who is a burning question for Ikiyonna's parents and police.

"You took my daughter away from every one of us," Goans said. "We are over here mourning and hurting, so please come forward."

Goans says a vigil Monday night allowed the family to mourn together. They released red balloons as a symbol of Yonna's favorite flower: a red rose.

Goans said her baby girl Yonna wanted to be a teacher one day and she was set to start classes soon.

"She can't do that now. She wanted to change lives," Goans said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. You can call tips into 1-800-Speak-Up.

