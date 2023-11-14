Family pleads for help solving Detroit hit-and-run victim's case

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Tuesday, family of Charmel Montgomery pleaded for the public's help. She died after trying to cross Grand River Avenue on Oct. 1.

Detroit police say the vehicle that hit her kept going.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest. Montgomery's family spoke during a Crime Stoppers press conference Tuesday.

"Turn yourself in because I'm never going to stop crying," Loclesha Montgomery, Charmel's mother, said.

Detroit police said Charmel Montgomery had just left Lovelee Vibes Grill on Grand River near Patton Street at 1:33 a.m.

As she crossed the road, a vehicle went around Charmel Montgomery. But the next vehicle fatally struck her. Police said it was a blue Ford Explorer that fled eastbound.

"Charmel was always smiling. She was nonviolent and she liked to have fun, and that's what she was doing on her last night," Loclesha Montgomery said.

Charmel Montgomery's family describes her as a daughter, a sister, a friend and a mother of three.

"She not here for her kids anymore. So can ya'll please give us some type of peace? This is her little brother. It was his 10th birthday October the 1st when his one and only sister died. Her son turned 14 (years old) 10 days later," Loclesha Montgomery said.

For the last month and a half, the family says they've had nothing but sleepless nights. They're hoping whoever is behind this tragedy has a conscious and comes forward.

LaDawn Tate said, "The fact that you're out there and you know you did this and people know who did this and no one is speaking up, all we're doing is asking for justice. As you see, we're not giving up."

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK UP.