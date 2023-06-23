Family pleads for information in case of missing father in Warren

(WXYZ) — Police and family are pleading for information in the case of a missing father from Warren.

James Wilkins was reportedly last seen in the afternoon on June 8 in the area of Frazho and Hayes.

Warren police and Crime Stoppers of Michigan teamed up to hold a press conference on the case Friday afternoon. Family also spoke, describing Wilkins as a son and father who loved football.

"I know someone has seen something, please come forward …. because I need my son home," said James' father, Reggie.

A tan 1999 Mercury Sable station wagon with a Michigan plate of EPR6700 is suspected to be involved in his disappearance.

Wilkins is described as 6'0" and around 225 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kulisek at 586-574-4781 or Detective Twardesky at 586-574-4780. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP and remain anonymous.

A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.

