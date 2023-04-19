Family reflects on life of son who was killed while working along I-94

(WXYZ) — On Wednesday, April 19 many will sport orange in support of construction workers for National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Each year, construction workers across the country risk their lives to fix our roads and some never make it back home.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 108 workers died in construction zones in the U.S. in 2021. During the pandemic, when many projects were on pause, the number was even higher at 117.

The total amount of traffic deaths in work zones in 2021 including drivers, passengers, and pedestrians is 956.

At just 26 years old, Zach Morisette was hit and killed by a driver while working in Macomb County. Though time passes, the pain never goes away for his family.

RELATED: Mother reflects on the life of her son who was killed while working along I-94

“What have the past three years been like without Zach,” I ask.

“It’s been horrible,” Zach’s mother Dawn Morisette says.

This September will mark three years since a driver hit and killed Zach while he was working on I-94 near 9 Mile in Saint Clair Shores.

"We are still going to counseling and trying to deal with it the best we can, but it is not easy,” Zach's father Rodney Morisette says.

“Zach had such an impact on everybody and everything that he did that there were hundreds of people affected by his death,” Zach's mom recalls.

He’s still remembered today at the garage he used to work out of for the Macomb County Department of Roads. A parking spot is dedicated to Zach with an orange barrel blocking off the space to make sure the spot is reserved.

Inside the garage is a table.

“This is where Zach worked out of. This was his department,” Zach's cousin and senior traffic technician Steve Morisette said. "I didn’t directly work with him, but from what I heard he was always on the ball. Always early. Always eager to help. Friendly and just the kind of worker that everybody would want.”

Since his death, Steve has helped facilitate temporary work zone training for others, but, to this day, work zones are increasingly dangerous.

"We’ve made improvements but the drivers are worse because of the distractions with the cell phones," Steve said.

Steve and Zach’s parents are urging people to pay attention and slow down.

"All it takes is one mistake, and that one mistake can cost somebody their life,” Dawn Morisette said.