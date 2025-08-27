COTTRELLVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 34-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle on M-29 in Cottrellville Township last week, and investigators are still searching for the driver who fled the scene.

Thomas Israel was struck and killed during the early morning hours of Aug. 18 as he rode from his apartment complex to a nearby gas station to buy cigarettes. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office says he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report below:

Family seeks justice as search for hit-and-run driver in Cottrellville Township continues

"Just want justice. My brother didn't deserve to die like that — left alone, you know," Arthur Israel, who goes by A.J., said.

A.J. had just finished having a heart-to-heart conversation with his brother before the fatal crash.

"Giving him some advice, letting him know everything happens for a reason, you just live and learn and life's not over," A.J. said.

WXYZ

After their conversation, Thomas Israel went home, grabbed his bike and headed out from his complex onto M-29.

"We didn't hear anything back from him, so we just assumed he went to sleep. And then eventually, I went to sleep and then I got a call and then detective shows up tells me what happened," A.J. said.

Sheriff's deputies say they have a strong lead and suspect vehicle in the case, but the driver remains at large.

"I don't know how someone could just hit someone and just leave them there. It just blows my mind, you know," A.J. said.

Family of Thomas Israel An undated courtesy photo of Thomas Israel.

The tragic loss has highlighted a traffic safety problem in the township, according to Supervisor Greg Abbey.

"We have a traffic problem in our community, a lot of speeding. I think we had four or five fatal accidents since January," Abbey said.

Abbey has been advocating for a dedicated sheriff's deputy to address the issue.

"I don't want to see this happen again. It's a tragedy. We've had too many tragedies in Cottrellville," Abbey said.

WXYZ

Thomas Israel worked at the local Riviera Restaurant in Marine City. A.J. says he loved music, building computers and gaming.

The family remains determined to find the perpetrator.

"I don't know if he's sleeping good at night, but I'm not sleeping good. I just want answers. My dad wants answers," A.J. said.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office says the investigation continues and they're waiting on forensic evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Silver at 810-987-1727.

There is a benefit planned for those who want to support the family on Sept. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cabana Blue. You can also donate donate online.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

