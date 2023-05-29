Family shares story of Detroit Police surrounding their home searching for armed criminal group

DETROIT — In a vacant lot on Trinity Street in Detroit you can still see the tire tracks from where three suspects' car pulled in Friday night during a police chase.

According to the Detroit Police Department they were attempting a traffic stop on the suspects when they fled into the North-West Detroit neighborhood and pulled into the lot.

"The car was right there, almost in the corner," said Ana Garcia.

Her home's side door is right next to the lot the suspects' car pulled into.

She told us her son Daniel called to her saying he saw the car and a helicopter, "We saw a lot of police outside of our house pointing to our house."

5th grade student Daniel Perez-Garcia also noticed their home's side door was open.

Police believed one of the suspects, who they say is particularly dangerous in his early-to-mid-20's, ran into their home.

"They started talking through their radios saying, 'Everybody come outside with their hands up,'" said Garcia.

Perez-Garcia said, "We hid in the corner but my mom said ‘We need to get out.'"

Garcia told us her son was so scared he was shaking.

Detroit Police surrounded the home for about five hours, then after reviewing camera footage, discovered the suspect never went inside.

The area behind the lot and homes is wooded, police say this made it difficult to find the suspects or see them from their search helicopter.

The "criminal group," as police call them, are believed to be responsible for, or at least have information on, four violent crimes from this past week.

Detroit Police Chief James White said, "They’re a very very violent group, we don’t know how far the group expands, but we know we’re looking for 3."

According to Chief White, DPD believes this group is tied to:



An armed robbery that resulted in a man named Terry Williams being murdered at a Coney Island on Joy Road and Evergreen Road a few days ago

A recent fatal shooting in the 14600 Block of W Chicago

A non-fatal shooting that happened Wednesday, May 24, in the 13600 block of Grand River Avenue

A carjacking that happened recently in the 11400 block of Ohio Street

Garcia tells us her neighbors are, "Very worried about the safety of the neighborhood because they’re (the criminals) still around here."

If you know anything about them you are asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

"We are going to relentlessly pursue all of them, and get them in custody before they strike again," said Chief White.