Family suffers heartbreaking loss after 17-year-old shot, dumped on side of I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 20-year-old Southfield man will be in court Friday and is now charged in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.

Her body was found on the side of I-94 in St. Clair Shores nearly a week ago. Michigan State Police say the teen was shot in the head and then dumped there.

Seventeen-year-old Taya Land's daughter was the center of her universe, according to her family. She was just 1-year-old and had her mom wrapped around her finger.

"She loved her child, she loved her family, she was very close to our father," Land's sister Dazshanae Bridget said. "She was great."

Land's daughter is now staying with a grandmother.

Land was living with her dad Jody Taylor before her death. They shared a special bond over music. He says Taya was a talented trombone player in the band at Fisher Magnet Upper Academy.

"She picked it up and learned it herself," Taylor said.

On Oct. 14, her father, sister and aunt's lives were changed forever.

Chopper 7 video from that day shows Michigan State Police scouring the area of eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores.

"It's like a dream, a bad dream that we want to wake up from," Melzitta Davis, Land's aunt, said.

Land's older sister Bridget says all she feels is numbness.

"I mean, to be standing outside by a Taco Bell because they done slaughtered your little sister," Bridget said.

Davis said, "I don't know why someone threw her on the freeway like that after they shot her, so we don't know. So we are looking forward to answers, too, and we definitely want justice."

Initially, MSP arrested two suspects and one was released. The other suspect is a 20-year-old man from Southfield who is now facing charges.

"My brother (Land's dad) had lots more dreams to do with his daughter and someone took that away and we are devastated," Davis said. "Very angry and shocked, and we don't know why."

The suspect will be arraigned Friday in St. Clair Shores at the 40th District Court.

Land's family is trying to raise money for funeral costs. If you'd like to donate, visit the family's GoFundMe page.