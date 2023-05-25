Family: 'They ambushed him;' DPD calls murder possible attempted robbery

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are trying to find out who shot and killed a 34-year-old man in a restaurant parking lot on Joy Road and Evergreen Road.

Family identified the victim as Terry Williams.

The shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. Police said it was a possible attempted robbery.

The victim's friend, Alpena Davis, told 7 Action News, “Terry was a good-spirited person and helped whoever came in his pathway. He was pure. He didn’t deserve none of this. He was a friend, a brother, a son, a nephew, a cousin, somebody everybody loved."

Surveillance video show the moments leading up to the ambush in the parking lot of L.George's Coney Island. Williams was walking back to his SUV after grabbing a bite to eat when two people attacked him.

"This was targeted. The (suspect's) car was sitting in here for almost a hour. The (restaurant) owner just said that before he let us see the video," Christopher Patrick, the victim's first cousin, told 7 Action News.

“They pulled up from that black, back wall, pulled up right here and then when he was walking back, they ambushed him," he continued.

The suspects hit Williams and then opened fire. He fell to the ground. In the video, the suspects can be seen reaching for something.

Patrick said the suspects stole Williams' glasses and a chain and then sped off.

7 Action News spoke with police. The department isn't saying much about the investigation other than it may have been an attempted robbery.

This incident happened as Detroit police have been working to combat crime in the summer months. They've announced strategies targeting certain precincts and the downtown area.

Meantime, Williams' family is hoping someone recognizes those responsible for his death and turn them in.

"He was positive," Patrick said. “Pure heart. He was trying to get his electrician license. He was really being positive."

"And for them to just do him like that, he didn’t deserve it like that."

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Detroit police. To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.