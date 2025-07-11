DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit family woke up Wednesday morning to discover their car had been smashed into their garage door and a window of their home was broken after a bizarre incident with a man they said appeared to be intoxicated.

Family wakes up to find car smashed into garage, window broken after strange encounter

Jon and Lalisha Griffin and their three daughters were shocked to find the damage to their east side Detroit home.

"When I opened the door, I saw that our car was smacked into the garage side and I freaked out," Lalisha Griffin said.

The family was confused about what happened and checked their doorbell camera footage, which revealed a disturbing encounter.

The video showed what they described as an intoxicated man yelling at their doorbell camera, accusing the family of having his cellphone.

"That car, that car is going through your garage and I ain't playing no f****** games," the man can be heard saying in the recording.

Web extra: Ring camera video shows man at family's home before their property was damaged

"It's camera footage of him cussing at the camera, then he says the N-word and then he walks off and busts the window out," Jon Griffin said.

The man didn't stop there. He walked to the back door of the home and —although the footage cut out — the Griffins believe he carried out his threat: "I'm pushing your f****** car through your garage before I leave."

Most of the family was asleep during the incident. Jon Griffin was in the basement and initially dismissed the noise.

"I assumed it was one of my daughters who was at the top bunk of their bed jumping on the floor," he said.

The Griffins reported the incident and damage to Detroit police, who confirmed they are investigating the strange encounter and property damage.

For the Griffin family, one of the most difficult aspects has been explaining the situation to their children.

"I've gotta explain to my kids why a white guy was at their door calling them (N-word) and busting out their windows and stuff," Jon Griffin said.

