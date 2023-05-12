Family’s fight continues to get Dee Warner legally declared dead

(WXYZ) — A probate court judge heard from both attorneys Friday as Dee Warner’s family fights to get the mother of five legally declared dead.

It’s all in an effort to be able to hold someone accountable for her death.

Dee was last seen on April 25, 2021, at her home near Tecumseh.

Last year, Dee’s children filed a petition with the Lenawee County probate court to have the 52-year-old legally declared dead. According to the court filing, more than 4,000 acres of land have been searched, using drones and other methods.

Just last week, multiple searches were underway in Lenawee County in relation to Dee’s disappearance.

Dee’s children, brother, and close friends had filed sworn affidavits with the court, detailing their fears that something went terribly wrong when Dee tried to tell her husband Dale that she wanted a divorce the night she vanished.

Dale’s attorney, Larry Leib, has said his client had nothing to do with Dee’s disappearance, despite him being considered a person of interest in the case.

On Friday, Dale took the stand, stating he has no objection to the petition to get her legally declared dead prior to the five year statute.

The judge plans to hold another hearing on June 20.

“I’m satisfied that we’re making progress,” said Dee’s brother Gregg Hardy. “She would have never deserted us, that’s for sure.”

Anyone with information in Dee’s case is asked to call the Michigan State Police tipline – 855-MICH-TIP.

