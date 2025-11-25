DETROIT, Mich. — A Monroe family's night out at a Jonas Brothers concert turned into a nightmare when their car was stolen from downtown Detroit, taking with it their only transportation and their children's Christmas presents.

Apolonia Cazares Arthur Schwesing (left), Apolonia Cazares (right) at the Jonas Brothers concert in Detroit

Arthur Schwesing and his fiancée, Apolonia Cazares, parked their 2014 olive green Ford Edge on East Elizabeth Street around 5 p.m. Sunday before grabbing dinner and attending the concert at Little Caesars Arena. It was the one night out for the hard-working couple, who don't do much for themselves, prioritizing their three children. When they returned around 11:30 p.m., the car they had locked was gone.

Family's only car, full of Christmas presents for children, stolen in Detroit

"We're like, we know we parked over here somewhere," Arthur Schwesing said.

Arthur Schwesing The family's vehicle is a 2014 olive green Ford Edge

The theft couldn't have come at a worse time for the family. The car was their only mode of transportation to work and school for their three children. It's also how Schwesing gets to his medical appointments after being recently diagnosed with cancer.

"That's my A to B to get all the way to Ann Arbor for my health. I was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma. I have three kids. I'm trying to stay on top of everything that I can…just….it's all I can do," Schwesing said through tears.

WXYZ Arthur Schwesing (left) and Apolonia Cazares (middle) speaking with 7 News Detroit Reporter Ruta Ulcinaite

Inside the stolen vehicle were Cazares' purse and wallet, a car seat, and Christmas presents for their children hidden in the trunk.

"A little early Christmas shopping, yeah, trying to get it done, sneak it from them, cause you know, they won't be sneaky," Schwesing added.

The children had to miss school on Monday while their parents stayed with a family member in Detroit to figure out the next steps.

"Now I can't even get to work. And that's how we can pay rent, pay bills," Cazares said.

Arthur Schwesing The entire family

Detroit Police are investigating the theft. With large crowds expected downtown for Thanksgiving Day festivities, the department is also reminding visitors to take precautions:

Don't leave any valuables in your car

Lock up

Make sure to park in a well-lit area

Make sure you're parking in valid parking lots with tenants who watch over the vehicles

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help them during this difficult time.

