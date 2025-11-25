Family's only car, full of Christmas presents for children, stolen in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. — A Monroe family's night out at a Jonas Brothers concert turned into a nightmare when their car was stolen from downtown Detroit, taking with it their only transportation and their children's Christmas presents.
Arthur Schwesing and his fiancée, Apolonia Cazares, parked their 2014 olive green Ford Edge on East Elizabeth Street around 5 p.m. Sunday before grabbing dinner and attending the concert at Little Caesars Arena. It was the one night out for the hard-working couple, who don't do much for themselves, prioritizing their three children. When they returned around 11:30 p.m., the car they had locked was gone.
"We're like, we know we parked over here somewhere," Arthur Schwesing said.
The theft couldn't have come at a worse time for the family. The car was their only mode of transportation to work and school for their three children. It's also how Schwesing gets to his medical appointments after being recently diagnosed with cancer.
"That's my A to B to get all the way to Ann Arbor for my health. I was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma. I have three kids. I'm trying to stay on top of everything that I can…just….it's all I can do," Schwesing said through tears.
Inside the stolen vehicle were Cazares' purse and wallet, a car seat, and Christmas presents for their children hidden in the trunk.
"A little early Christmas shopping, yeah, trying to get it done, sneak it from them, cause you know, they won't be sneaky," Schwesing added.
The children had to miss school on Monday while their parents stayed with a family member in Detroit to figure out the next steps.
"Now I can't even get to work. And that's how we can pay rent, pay bills," Cazares said.
Detroit Police are investigating the theft. With large crowds expected downtown for Thanksgiving Day festivities, the department is also reminding visitors to take precautions:
- Don't leave any valuables in your car
- Lock up
- Make sure to park in a well-lit area
- Make sure you're parking in valid parking lots with tenants who watch over the vehicles
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help them during this difficult time.
