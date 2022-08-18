Fan named after Kendrick Lamar receives uplifting messages during, after concert

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's a viral moment a father and his son aren't soon to forget. The family from Taylor attended the Kendrick Lamar concert this past weekend at Little Caeser's Arena.

The rapper took a moment to share an encouraging message with a young fan.

However, David Stewart says the story really starts at what used to be called Chene Park. Now things have come full circle.

“I decided to name my son after Kendrick Lamar. I’ve been a huge fan since day one," Stewart said.

Stewart said his first Kendrick Lamar concert was June 5, 2013. He says his wife, who was 7 months pregnant at the time, bought him a ticket. Chene Park was the venue. While waiting for the rapper to come on stage, Stewart learned his wife suffered preemclampsia.

“My phone rings as he’s coming out. It’s the nurse calling me. She says, ‘Hey, Kendrick is about to come out.' I said, 'I know. I’m at the concert. Ohhhh,'” Stewart recalled.

He rushed to meet his newborn, Kendrick Stewart. Fast forward to today, both are fans of Kendrick Lamar. The father took his son to artist's concert on Sunday at LCA. The 9-year-old created a sign, hoping to get the rapper's attention.

Kendrick requested to take a picture with Kendrick.

Stewart said, “He acknowledged (my son) like three times during the concert, but at the last moment I never could have imagined or dreamed of in a million years.”

On stage, Lamar paused his performance and said, “You’re great right now, but you can do whatever you put your mind too. You understand that?"

"I remember when I was your age as well, dreaming. Do what you want to do in life," the rapper continued.

Stewart said, “He poured into my son. He gave him a motivational message.”

The 9-year-old told 7 Action News, “He was like, ‘Do whatever you put your mind to'."

“I was very excited and happy, and I never knew that this would happen in my life," the boy added.

Lamar also told his namesake to respect and honor his parents. The proud father said although his son didn’t get a picture, that moment on stage along with a handwritten message from Lamar, were even more meaningful. After the concert, a band member got Lamar to sign the poster.

It reads: "Young Kendrick. Thank you for coming. I'm glad we got to exchange energy. You are special. Continue to manifest the great energy you possess!!! See you next time!!! Luv!!!"