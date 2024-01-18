Fan receives tickets to Lions game after emotional story went viral

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Here's a heartwarming update about a Lions fan who went viral after they beat the Rams Sunday night at Ford Field.

The world saw Arron Wikaryasz celebrate the Lion's playoff win with tears of joy.

Arron says he was thinking of father, who brought him to every Lions game until he was killed in a car crash in 2004.

"I know I’m not alone. There are families that grew up watching this team and have people that aren’t here with them anymore, so when they got to see them win, I think that’s special for a lot of people in Detroit," he said.

As the Lions advanced, Arron had one wish — to find tickets to this Sunday's game.

His prayers were answered.

"I can't wait to see you guys on Sunday!" Arron said.

