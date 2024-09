Fans coming to Downtown Detroit for the Detroit Lions or Detroit Tigers games on Sunday are encouraged to arrive early.

The Tigers wrap up a homestand against the Baltimore Orioles with first pitch at 12:10 p.m. at Comerica Park.

Then, the Detroit Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the second game of the season at 1 p.m. at Ford Field.

For both games, gates ope at 10:30 a.m., and officials are encouraging fans to arrive early and reserve parking in advance.