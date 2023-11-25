Fans excited ahead of Michigan, Ohio State football game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Excitement surrounding the Michigan vs. Ohio State football game is at an all-time high. Fans from all over the country are in Ann Arbor and they are ready for kickoff.

“This is our first Michigan, Ohio State game here — my husband’s second,” Chris Schafer said.

Schafer and her family came to Ann Arbor all the way from New Jersey. They were some of the many people who poured into The M Den on Friday to grab Michigan gear.

“This is like Christmas for my husband,” Schafer said.

Schafer’s 14-year-old daughter Bailey says she’s been a Michigan fan her whole life.

“My dad’s been a Michigan fan his whole life. My cousin went to law school here, so I was just raised that way,” Bailey Schafer said.

The Wolverines will be without their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, on Saturday due to the sign stealing scandal. Bailey says despite that, she believes Michigan will pull off a win.

“Michigan has a huge program, so I think they’re not going to let it go down without a fight, and I think he definitely has a plan,” Bailey Schafer said.

For some folks, tailgating for the game started on Friday. We caught up with a group of friends who came from Massachusetts to see the game. They were camped out in a recreational vehicle near Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor.

“It’s Michigan vs. everybody, and they’re going to step up and get it done tomorrow,” Tim Cyr said.

But not everyone in the group was rooting for Michigan.

“Just an Ohio State fan from a young age and first time seeing them,” Chuck Stevens said.

In an effort to keep people safe before and after the game, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Michigan State Police say they will be cracking down on drunken driving.