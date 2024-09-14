Fans expected to pack downtown for Lions, Tigers games on Sunday; what to know

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Sports fans are pumped up for a huge Sunday in Detroit as both the Lions and Tigers look to build on their winning momentum.

But huge crowds downtown are also a preying ground for ticket and parking scammers.

“It’s going to be off the charts,” fan Lana Lafleur said.

The Tigers are facing the Baltimore Orioles at 12:10 p.m. at Comerica Park, with gates opening at 10:30 a.m.

The Lions are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. at Ford Field. Doors open there at 10:30 a.m.

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment issued an important message, calling attention to plan ahead and reserve advanced parking if possible on parkwhiz.com.

“There’s a lot of apps and other things that I usually check into before I come downtown because if you're coming down for sports games and other things, concerts, parking, there's plenty of people down here. Parking is a tough deal,” Lafleur said.

Multiple verified parking locations can be reserved in advance including spots at:



Trinity Health Garage: 165 Sproat Street

Temple West Garage: 123 Temple Street

2501 Cass Avenue

2756 Cass Avenue

2721 Cass Avenue

2961 Second Lot

2955 Cass Avenue

“(If) you're going to come down here, you got to pay for it. If you want to see the game, who cares? I guess that's how I look at it,” fan Jose Rodriguez said.

Detroit police also say fans must be aware of parking scams to avoid becoming a victim.

Advice includes:



Authorized businesses don’t charge guests to park on a public street

Follow all street signs and obey areas with metered parking

Avoid paying unauthorized people posing as legit vendors selling parking spots in a field

Fans already have their eye out to avoid getting burned. That also goes for buying tickets.

“It’s hard, but just come early. Come early, walk around, look around, come and eat, and you’ll have a spot,” fan Thalia Rodriguez told us.

For game tickets, only use verified sellers, avoid wire transfers and remember, if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

