ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 112,000 fans will pack Michigan Stadium this weekend for what's expected to become the largest ticketed concert in U.S. history, featuring headliner Zach Bryan and special guest John Mayer.

Fans in Ann Arbor ready for expected record-breaking concert at the Big House

The sold-out show at the "Big House" in Ann Arbor marks the first major concert ever held at the University of Michigan's iconic football stadium. Tickets sold out within hours when they went on sale in February.

Crews spent recent days transforming the football field into a concert venue, with a stage positioned at center field designed to accommodate the massive crowd. The setup allows the stadium to exceed its typical football capacity.

Chopper 7 over preparations for expected record-breaking concert at Michigan Stadium

"It's incredible that all these years have gone by since the stadium has been here and it's the first time it's happening," said Craig Price, who flew in from Connecticut for the show.

Price, a University of Michigan graduate and country music fan, called attending the historic concert a "I had to be here" moment. He's meeting friends from five other states for the event.

Fans began gathering around the stadium Friday evening, with some getting an unexpected preview when Bryan was heard practicing songs during sound check, including a surprising performance of "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers, which has become a tradition and fan favorite at Michigan football games.

"We were going down the hill and were like oh my God we hear him! And pulled over," said Lauren Hunt, who traveled from Maine with friend Sophie Avantaggio.

“He was playing 'Mr. Brightside' and we were like, 'is that even Zach?'” Avantaggio said.

The anticipation has drawn visitors from across the country. Megan Schincke drove from Iowa with her family to celebrate her son's 18th birthday at the show.

"We're really excited to be apart of history, so we think it's going to be really exciting," Schincke said.

For University of Michigan students like junior Theo Torres, the historic concert is happening in their backyard.

"I'm a big Zach Bryan fan, so it's pretty cool I didn't have to travel anywhere to see him," Torres said. "I feel like people are going to be looking back at this for a long time, so it's pretty cool to be apart of it."

Bryan previously performed in Detroit at Ford Field in 2024 and at The Fillmore in 2022. The Michigan Stadium show represents a dramatic growth in his fanbase over three years.

Pop-up merchandise tents appeared around Ann Arbor ahead of the concert, with lines growing throughout Friday evening as fans prepared for the record-breaking event.

The city has urged concertgoers to have patience, with activities planned around the stadium throughout the day before gates open for the historic show.

More information for those attending the concert can be found on the university's website.

