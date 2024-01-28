Fans line streets of downtown Detroit for Lions drone show

DOWNTOWN DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions, along with Bud Light, hosted a drone show above Ford Field on Saturday night.

“It was amazing how everything was so synchronized, all the technology and everything,” Joel Hill said.

Hill says he loves the positive energy the Lions are bringing to Detroit.

“Everyone is smiling, jumping, it’s great,” Hill added.

For many fans, one of the highlights of the show was seeing Jared Goff’s name pop up in the sky.

“He’s a QB1 all the way,” said Nick Cockell. “You can see how the city and the state is responding to him.”

Many families were out enjoying the show like the Shculte family.



Matthew Schulte says attending the drone show was about making sure the love for the Lions is passed down through multiple generations.

“My son here he’s into the stats, the figures, the players, he knows them better than I do know,” Schulte said.

Many fans will be watching the Lions and San Francisco game at the sold out watch party at Ford Field.