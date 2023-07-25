Farm owned by Dee Warner's family burns amid battle to declare her legally dead

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire at a farm belonging to the family of Dee Warner, a Lenawee County woman who disappeared in 2021.

According to investigators, Warner, a mother of five, was last seen near Tecumseh.

The fire at the farm started last Thursday on an end of the compound and spread to a barn, according to Warner’s brother Gregory Hardy.

“The emotional stress compounded with my sister's situation is obviously complex," Hardy said.

Hardy is also dealing with a court battle to get his sister, Warner, legally declared dead. The family suspects her husband Dale Warner was involved in her disappearance.

Thursday evening, a huge chunk of Hardy's livelihood went up in flames.

Hardy said the fire spread to where they keep their special purebred show cows. Hardy say they are incredibly valuable, and he lost every single one of them.

The Sand Lake fire chief says it took nine local departments to put it out.

"It is a seven-figure loss — more likely between 1.5 and 2 million (dollars)," Hardy said.

Hardy says he lost more 25 cows in the fire. Some are alive but suffered injured and may have to be put down.

“They obviously can't tell us we have to watch and see what's wrong with them. It is very unfortunate — very cruel," he said.

Hardy's son Parker was there when the fire broke out.

"This is my second time dealing with this, actually my third maybe, technically my fourth. This one for me when I turned around, I don't know if you know, but this is the second time this was rebuilt," Parker Hardy said.

Parker Hardy says the previous fires were freak accidents that were possibly related to electrical failures. But his father feels this one was both personal and intentional.

According to the fire chief, they still don't know what caused the fire.

“No electrical system that was failing. There was not a machine setting there that was short out. There was not any wiring that would short out," Greg Hardy said.

According to his lawyer, Dale Warner maintains his innocence and hopes his wife ran away and might come back home.

But Greg Hardy says he'll continue fighting for his sister while leaning on others to rebuild.

“We are very fortunate. We have a good crew," Greg Hardy said.

Greg Hardy says he and his attorney have hired their own private investigators to look into the cause of the fire.

