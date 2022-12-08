Farmington Hills issue stranger danger alert after alleged incident near bus stop

(WXYZ) — The Farmington Hills Police Department issued a stranger danger alert after an alleged incident that happened Wednesday afternoon near a bus stop.

Police say a 12-year-old girl reported being approached by a man as she walked home from the bus stop around 3 p.m. near the Polo Club Apartments at Nine Mile Road east of Haggerty.

According to police, the girl said the man stopped his vehicle and offered her candy. She reportedly declined and walked away before she says the man approached another child nearby to offer him candy; he also reportedly declined and walked away.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, about 60 years old driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police at 248-871-2610.

Police say they have increased patrols in the area and around bus stops throughout the city.

