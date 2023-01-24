Farmington Hills Police finish phase 1 of legal review following shooting target image controversy

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — The Farmington Hills Police Department has finished its first phase of legal review. This comes after a boy scout troop snapped pictures of the department's police shooting targets that allegedly depicted black men. The Farmington Hills Police Chief says the pictures of the targets are a mischaracterization.

On Monday night, the firm leading the review presented its findings at a city council meeting. Nearly 1,400 pages of information were turned over by Farmington Hills police.

"There were 15 to 16 state-mandated and approved targets of various photo-realistic individuals in various poses, as well as optional kind of target options that involved whether they're armed or carrying a cell phone; whether they have a Coke can. And the purpose was—force officers to make split-second decisions," Tom Maureau of Winebourne Consulting said. "More of those targets were non-threats among all races, all genders, and all kinds of physical characteristics."

Back in June, the chief asked the community to forgive him after claims that his department only used targets of black men at their shooting range came out. Many, including members of the Farmington Hills community and members of the city council, expressed concern.

The department removed the targets and said they will never be used again

"The chief is continuously monitoring this and there were some recommendations that came out of the various inquiries into this matter and I think that the department is doing everything that is possible," Maureau said.