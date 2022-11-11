Farmington Hills youth hockey doctor charged with criminal sexual conduct, neighbors speak out

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Farmington Hills doctor Zvi Levran is at home on a $1,000,000 total cash surety bond with a GPS tether and home-confinement after a hearing in court Friday.

Friday morning, Dr. Levran was charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct across four new criminal complaints at Farmington Hills District Court.

Magistrate Michael Sawicky presided over the virtual arraignment.

The charges stem from accusations from multiple past patients of Dr. Levran that, police say, he sexually abused them during medical exams at his home office. Each patient said the examinations were in some way connected to youth hockey.

A neighbor of Dr. Levran and his home office, Constance, told 7 Action News, "The tether didn’t seem like enough to me. It is kind of disturbing having somebody so close to our house."

Another neighbor told 7 Action News that the doctor often had multiple cars parked outside for his home visits.

Levran has provided medical assistance to youth hockey organizations in Michigan and Minnesota for the past 20 years. Some visits were at his home office, a hospital or at his doctor's office.

"You know, knowing that type of evil lives that close to you..." said Constance.

The charges against Levran are a result of a criminal complaint filed by a 19-year-old male following a medical exam at the doctor's home office in Farmington Hills on October 18.

At the arraignment, a Farmington Hills Detective said, "In addition to the seven prior charges these four new cases bring a total of 17 charges where the defendant violates his trust as a physician and assistant hockey coach to sexually assault young players in various high school and junior hockey leagues throughout the metro area."

Farmington Hills police say they commend current victims for their courage to come forward and are concerned there may be others.

Dr. Levran's next court hearing will be a probable cause conference December 7 at 9:30 a.m., the same date and time as his original sexual assault case of similar accusations.

Some of the Levran's pending investigations involve high school and junior high students in multiple cities and states, some of the alleged victims are not minors.

"You just have to watch your kids all the time and know what’s going on," said Constance.

