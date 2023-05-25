Farmington police search for missing 31-year-old woman with mental illness

(WXYZ) — The Farmington Public Safety Department said they are searching for a missing 31-year-old woman who has a closed head injury and diagnosed mental illnesses.

Police say Yolanda Shama Johnson was last seen leaving her group home at 22430 Hawthorne around 8:30 p.m. on May 24.

She’s described as 5’1” and 215 pounds with short orange hair and a nose ring. She was seen carrying a purple backpack.

Police say she may be in the area of 8 Mile and Telegraph in the City of Detroit.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 248-474-4700.